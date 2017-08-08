Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump failure to slam Minnesota mosque attack stirs criticism

Newsweek

08 Aug 2017 at 07:31 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

Two days after a bomb attack on a mosque in Minnesota and President Donald Trump is yet to criticize the act against the Muslim community, and his failure to speak about the incident has drawn ire on social media. Early Saturday morning, an explosive device was thrown into the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
There’s a real woman behind the bogus ‘ProTrump45’ account — but she has lots of fake friends
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+