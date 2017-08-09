Quantcast

Trump ignores Christie’s call to declare national emergency over opioid crisis

NJ.com

09 Aug 2017 at 00:32 ET                   
Gov. Chris Christie and Donald Trump (NJ.com)

BEDMINSTER — Ignoring the advice of a presidential commission on fighting drug addiction chaired by Gov. Chris Christie, President Donald Trump Tuesday opted against declaring a national emergency in response to the surge in opioid addiction. “We believe that, at this point, that the resources that we need for the focus that we need to bring…

