Trump ignores Christie’s call to declare national emergency over opioid crisis
BEDMINSTER — Ignoring the advice of a presidential commission on fighting drug addiction chaired by Gov. Chris Christie, President Donald Trump Tuesday opted against declaring a national emergency in response to the surge in opioid addiction. “We believe that, at this point, that the resources that we need for the focus that we need to bring…
