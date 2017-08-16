Quantcast

Trump blasts Amazon over taxes and job in angry am tweet

Reuters

16 Aug 2017 at 07:41 ET                   
President Donald Trump grabs the microphone before delivering a speech at the Giant Center. (Shutterstock)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Amazon.com on Twitter over taxes and jobs and accused the global retailer, without evidence, of hurting U.S. localities and causing job losses.

Shares of the company fell 0.5 percent at $978.00 in premarket trade after Trump’s comments.

Amazon.com has said that it has more than 50,000 job openings across the United States to help fulfill customer orders and earlier this month hosted multiple job fairs to fill them.​

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

