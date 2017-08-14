James Comey’s friend accuses Trump of lying about terrorists: lawsuit
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump was not telling the truth when he said most terrorists who struck the United States came from abroad, according to a new lawsuit by Benjamin Wittes, a friend of former FBI Director James Comey. Wittes is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Lawfare, a national security…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion