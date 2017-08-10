Trump regrets his ‘fire and fury’ comment about North Korea — but only because ‘it wasn’t tough enough’
President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to pour gasoline on flames he lit earlier in the week when he promised to deliver “fire and fury” to North Korea if it continued threatening the United States.
Per the Associated Press, the president said that his comments about North Korea may not have been “tough enough” in response to Pyongyang’s provocations.
BREAKING: Trump on his `fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2017
