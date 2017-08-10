Quantcast

Trump regrets his ‘fire and fury’ comment about North Korea — but only because ‘it wasn’t tough enough’

Brad Reed

10 Aug 2017 at 14:40 ET                   
Donald Trump addresses supporters at an election party in New York, on May 3, 2016 (AFP Photo/Jewel Samad)

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to pour gasoline on flames he lit earlier in the week when he promised to deliver “fire and fury” to North Korea if it continued threatening the United States.

Per the Associated Press, the president said that his comments about North Korea may not have been “tough enough” in response to Pyongyang’s provocations.

