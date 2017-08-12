Quantcast

Trump rejects phone call with Maduro until democracy ‘restored’

German Press Agency

12 Aug 2017 at 08:58 ET                   
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Donald Trump (Agence France-Presse/Federico Parra and Darren McCollester)

Washington (dpa) – US President Donald Trump has rejected a proposed phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, saying he will not speak to him until “democracy is restored” in Caracas. Maduro had refused to heed US calls to respect the Venezuelan constitution, hold free and fair elections, release political prisoners and cease human rights…

