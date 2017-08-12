Trump rejects phone call with Maduro until democracy ‘restored’
Washington (dpa) – US President Donald Trump has rejected a proposed phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, saying he will not speak to him until “democracy is restored” in Caracas. Maduro had refused to heed US calls to respect the Venezuelan constitution, hold free and fair elections, release political prisoners and cease human rights…
