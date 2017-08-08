Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump reportedly gets daily ‘propaganda document’

Newsweek

08 Aug 2017 at 16:42 ET                   
US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with the Palestinian leader at the presidential palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on May 23, 2017 (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

While some people need a cup of coffee to start their day, that is a habit from which President Donald Trump famously abstains. Nowadays, he apparently opts for a healthy serving of propaganda instead. Vice News reported Tuesday that Trump is fed documents each morning and afternoon assembled by White House and Republican National Committee (RNC)…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He’s narrating a video game’: Internet panics over Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ promise to N. Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+