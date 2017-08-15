Quantcast

Trump retweets meme of train running over CNN

Newsweek

15 Aug 2017 at 09:15 ET                   

President Donald Trump retweeted an image of a “Trump train” running over a figure with its head replaced by the CNN logo, just three days after the death of Heather Heyer at a counter-protest against a white supremacist march in Charlottesville. Trump deleted the retweet within minutes, appearing to suggest that he knew the image was…

