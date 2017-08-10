Quantcast

Trump says he has not thought about firing Russia probe special counsel

Reuters

10 Aug 2017 at 16:56 ET                   
Robert Mueller (Jonathan Ernst:Reuters)

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has not given any thought to the possibility of firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Speaking to reporters at his New Jersey golf club, Trump also said he was surprised by the FBI raid last month of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, adding that it sent a “strong signal.”

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese)

