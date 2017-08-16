Quantcast

Trump says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un made a ‘wise’ move

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 10:44 ET                   
KIm Jong Un and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump praised Kim Jong Un’s decision to hold off a strike on Guam, even as the North Korean ruler slammed the U.S.’s conduct as “foolish and stupid.” After talking about “fire and fury” and “locked and loaded” military solutions last week, the president tweeted on Wednesday his appreciation for Kim’s decision to stand down…

