Trump slammed for failure to address Minnesota mosque attack
Two days after a bomb attack on a mosque in Minnesota and President Donald Trump is yet to criticize the act against the Muslim community, and his failure to speak about the incident has drawn ire on social media. Early Saturday morning, an explosive device was thrown into the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota.…
