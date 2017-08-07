Trump slams polls (which haven’t been kind to him)
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Hold on to your hats, folks, because this might shock you: President Donald Trump vented his anger online Monday morning. The leader of the free world took to Twitter to share some of the things grinding his gears, as he is wont to do. Trump posted some of his usual gripes, fake news (otherwise known as…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion