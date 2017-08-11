Quantcast

Trump ‘submissive’ to Putin, say former envoys

Newsweek

11 Aug 2017 at 06:46 ET                   
Putin and Trump

President Donald Trump’s praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s expulsion of hundreds of American diplomats is making America look weak in front of the foreign strongman, say diplomats who have served both Republican and Democrat presidents. At his New Jersey golf course Thursday Trump told reporters he wants to thank Putin for expelling the diplomats “because…

