Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump supporters don’t understand the Russia investigation

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 08:34 ET                   
Local residents react as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, U.S., August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close It’s been only three months since the Justice Department appointed Robert Mueller to oversee the Trump-Russia probe, and the president’s supporters have already made bashing him a daily ritual. Many are calling for his dismissal, saying he’s in cahoots with “the deep state,” namely James Comey, the FBI director whom the president fired this spring.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN guest shreds ‘lethally ignorant’ Trump: ‘Incapable of a kindergartner’s comprehension’ of race history
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+