Trump the ‘most gifted politician’ of our time: Stephen Miller

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 06:34 ET                   
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Despite President Donald Trump’s off-track interviews, meandering speeches, low approval rating, and stalled legislative agenda, he is the most gifted politician of our time, said senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller late Tuesday. “President Trump is the most gifted politician of our time. He’s the best orator to hold that office in generations,” Miller said…

