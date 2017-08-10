Trump the ‘most gifted politician’ of our time: Stephen Miller
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Despite President Donald Trump’s off-track interviews, meandering speeches, low approval rating, and stalled legislative agenda, he is the most gifted politician of our time, said senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller late Tuesday. “President Trump is the most gifted politician of our time. He’s the best orator to hold that office in generations,” Miller said…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion