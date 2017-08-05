Trump threatens freedom of the press in leaks crackdown
Satirists have repeatedly drawn on the similarities between President Donald Trump and Middle Eastern and African dictators, for installing his family in senior advisory positions in the White House as much as his excessive self-regard and his respect for military tough men. Now critics can tick off another point on the autocrat checklist following Attorney General…
