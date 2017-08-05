Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump threatens freedom of the press in leaks crackdown

Newsweek

05 Aug 2017 at 08:48 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

Satirists have repeatedly drawn on the similarities between President Donald Trump and Middle Eastern and African dictators, for installing his family in senior advisory positions in the White House as much as his excessive self-regard and his respect for military tough men. Now critics can tick off another point on the autocrat checklist following Attorney General…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘America’s toughest sheriff’ Arpaio reduced to begging for money after being found guilty of contempt of court
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+