Trump to revoke Obama-era flood risk building standards

U.S. President Donald Trump will revoke an Obama-era executive order on Tuesday that required strict building standards for government-funded projects to reduce exposure to increased flooding from sea level rise, sources said.

Trump will sign his own executive order this afternoon to revoke the standards as part of his administration’s plan to “streamline the current process” for infrastructure projects, a government official said.

The Obama-era standard required that builders factor in scientific projections for how climate change could affect flooding in a certain area and how projects are constructed.

