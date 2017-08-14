Quantcast

Trump told white supremacists to attack protesters

Newsweek

14 Aug 2017 at 15:26 ET                   
Donald Trump (Youtube)

President Donald Trump’s comments on dealing with protesters are coming back to haunt him after the violence that broke out Saturday at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The clashes between Nazis and counterprotesters left three people dead, including one anti-fascist demonstrator who was killed when a man rammed his car into the group she…

