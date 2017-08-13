Quantcast

Trump unveils new ad attacking — the media

Newsweek

13 Aug 2017 at 12:38 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

Trump Unveils New Ad, Blasts Democrats and Media

Donald Trump’s new campaign ad hits out at the opposition, the media and career politicians in footage released on Sunday. The Donald J Trump For President Twitter account shared the video that also boasted about “the strongest military in decades” as well as the creation of “1 million jobs” in America. “Democrats obstructing, media attacking our…

