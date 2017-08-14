Trump willing to call out ‘racists’ on Twitter — as long as they’re black people or liberals

Noor Al-Sibai 14 Aug 2017 at 17:37 ET

He may have finally named white supremacists as the instigators of violence in Charlottesville, but on Twitter, President Donald Trump is far more likely to blame racism on black people.

According to a Washington Post report, Trump accuses black people of racism four times as much as he does white people.

The report is based on findings from the Trump Twitter Archive, a website cataloging the president’s tweets. Based on this archive, Trump used the terms “racist” or “racism” at least 56 times — and two-thirds of the people he levied the accusations against were black.

Additionally, most of those accusations have been made against just two people — former MSNBC host Touré, who Trump had a Twitter beef with, and HBO Real Sports host Bryant Gumbel, who once criticized Trump’s golf courses.

Not only is @Toure a racist (and boring), he’s a really dumb guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2013

In that @TimeWarner has @HBO with really dumb racist Bryant Gumbel(and I mean dumb), and no CBS (which fired Bryant), I am switching bldgs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

Along with Touré and Gumbel, Trump also called former President Barack Obama and talk show host Tavis Smiley racists.

See June 2007 speech–is Obama a total racist? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2012

Why does @ThisWeekABC w/ @GStephanopoulos allow a hater & racist like @tavissmiley to waste good airtime? @ABC can do much better than him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2016

Three of the seven tweets Trump has posted accusing white people of being racists were directed at well-known liberals — Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and David Letterman.

Though 18 of Trump’s tweets mentioning racists or racism weren’t directed at any specific individual, half of them were in defense of himself against accusations of racism, WaPo found.

Don King, and so many other African Americans who know me well and endorsed me, would not have done so if they thought I was a racist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2016