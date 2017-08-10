Trump women & stilettos: Bringing Carrie Bradshaw back
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
=
There’s been no rest of the wicked just a week into President Donald Trump’s 17-day summer vacation, what with our late-summer flirtation with nuclear war. But the women in the Trump clan seem to have been able to kick back. Given the dearth of photographic evidence otherwise, perhaps they have finally been able to put their…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion