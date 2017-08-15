Trump’s choice in Alabama Senate race is struggling ahead of Tuesday’s primary as Republican loyalties split
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in the Alabama Senate primary Tuesday faces an uphill battle in a contest that could set the tone for other Republican Party skirmishes ahead of the 2018 midterm election. Trump endorsed Sen. Luther Strange, who should have had an easy lock on a seat he took over when Jeff…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion