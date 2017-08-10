Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s friend to be offered Mexico ambassador role

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 15:46 ET                   
Tom Barrack (cnn.com)

President Donald Trump may put yet another member of his inner circle in a political position, with news that one of his real estate friends is being considered for the role of ambassador to Mexico. Politico reported on Thursday that real estate developer Tom Barrack, who has been a close friend and business peer of the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Thunderbolts and lightning, very very frightening’: Watch Shep Smith dryly mock North Korea’s nuclear rally
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+