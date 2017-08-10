Trump’s ‘working vacation’ could be beneficial to many
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s announced 17-day “working” vacation was met with guffaws, surprise and both tongue-in-cheek and direct quips about the amount of work he’s done through nearly seven months in office. “You’ve got to give it to him—he’s there to relax after months of grueling golf at Mar-a-Lago,” host Stephen Colbert said during his monologue Monday…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion