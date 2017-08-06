Quantcast

Twitter celebrates Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli’s courtroom sketch artists — who clearly loathed him

David Ferguson

05 Aug 2017 at 22:33 ET                   
Ousted Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli as portrayed by courtroom sketch artist (Twitter.com)

A jury is chosen on the basis of its impartiality, 12 people — or 23 in the case of a grand jury — selected to neutrally arbitrate a matter so that it may be fairly adjudicated in a court of law.

Courtroom sketch artists, however, are not bound by any such compunctions of neutrality or fair-mindedness.

Good.

Because the courtroom artists who drew “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli — ousted CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals — in his federal trial on fraud and other charges this week.

Twitter users reacted with horror, then amusement.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
