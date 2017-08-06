Twitter celebrates Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli’s courtroom sketch artists — who clearly loathed him

Ousted Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli as portrayed by courtroom sketch artist (Twitter.com)

A jury is chosen on the basis of its impartiality, 12 people — or 23 in the case of a grand jury — selected to neutrally arbitrate a matter so that it may be fairly adjudicated in a court of law.

Courtroom sketch artists, however, are not bound by any such compunctions of neutrality or fair-mindedness.

Good.

Because the courtroom artists who drew “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli — ousted CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals — in his federal trial on fraud and other charges this week.

Sure, they had search high and low to find a jury who don't hate Martin Shkreli. The sketch artist? Not held to the same standards pic.twitter.com/C94Q7MWtvX — James Harvey (@jamesharveytm) August 4, 2017

Twitter users reacted with horror, then amusement.

All of these actually look like him, they are all hilariously accurate in different ways. — eirroc 👩🏻‍💻 (@chapstickaddict) August 4, 2017

I mean, kinda close right? pic.twitter.com/OLDJD03NHl — Nicole Lagoe (@nicolelagoe) August 4, 2017

If these sketch artists didn't hate Shkreli before the trial, I'm sure they do now. — The Kinky Tuʀtle (@TheKinkyTurtle) August 4, 2017

A perfect likeness pic.twitter.com/FcXtHeoXK0 — Andy McLeod (@amcleod) August 4, 2017

All that's missing from this image is a children's song written by Roald Dahl describing what children would call Shkreli behind his back. — IsoundTaller (@IsoundTaller) August 4, 2017

If you don't hate Martin Shkreli your judgment shouldn't be trusted. — Kangaroo (@Keegan_Roe) August 4, 2017