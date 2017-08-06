Twitter celebrates Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli’s courtroom sketch artists — who clearly loathed him
A jury is chosen on the basis of its impartiality, 12 people — or 23 in the case of a grand jury — selected to neutrally arbitrate a matter so that it may be fairly adjudicated in a court of law.
Courtroom sketch artists, however, are not bound by any such compunctions of neutrality or fair-mindedness.
Good.
Because the courtroom artists who drew “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli — ousted CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals — in his federal trial on fraud and other charges this week.
Sure, they had search high and low to find a jury who don't hate Martin Shkreli. The sketch artist? Not held to the same standards pic.twitter.com/C94Q7MWtvX
— James Harvey (@jamesharveytm) August 4, 2017
Twitter users reacted with horror, then amusement.
Nah, that's Gollum. pic.twitter.com/nQ8mcph3sA
— Eli Gutierrez (@Hannibal95) August 4, 2017
All of these actually look like him, they are all hilariously accurate in different ways.
— eirroc 👩🏻💻 (@chapstickaddict) August 4, 2017
I mean, kinda close right? pic.twitter.com/OLDJD03NHl
— Nicole Lagoe (@nicolelagoe) August 4, 2017
If these sketch artists didn't hate Shkreli before the trial, I'm sure they do now.
— The Kinky Tuʀtle (@TheKinkyTurtle) August 4, 2017
A perfect likeness pic.twitter.com/FcXtHeoXK0
— Andy McLeod (@amcleod) August 4, 2017
This is too easy #Shkreli pic.twitter.com/n7Oriv9cDm
— Andy McLeod (@amcleod) August 5, 2017
All that's missing from this image is a children's song written by Roald Dahl describing what children would call Shkreli behind his back.
— IsoundTaller (@IsoundTaller) August 4, 2017
If you don't hate Martin Shkreli your judgment shouldn't be trusted.
— Kangaroo (@Keegan_Roe) August 4, 2017
When you try to sneak a toot in public and it didn't end up being very silent pic.twitter.com/JCqkonFjO0
— Sarah Kobos (@skobos) August 4, 2017