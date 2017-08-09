Twitter users who sued Trump demand that he unblock them
Individuals who were blocked by President Trump on Twitter demanded Tuesday that he unblock them while the legal process continues. The seven people sent a letter to a U.S. District Court judge in New York saying they plan to ask the court to order Trump to unblock them, according to the Knight First Amendment Institute at…
