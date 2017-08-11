Two babysitters were locked up after allegedly putting a baby in a refrigerator and laughing about it
Two juvenile girls were arrested after they were accused of putting an 8-month-old baby in a refrigerator and posting video of the incident on Snapchat. The video led police to the teenage babysitters, and in it they can allegedly be heard laughing while the baby cries. Watch the video Danvers police told Boston 25 News that…
