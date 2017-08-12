Quantcast

Two dead in crash of police helicopter covering Charlottesville violence

David Ferguson

12 Aug 2017 at 18:21 ET                   
Scene of Virginia helicopter crash (Twitter.com)

Virginia State Police helicopter crashes in Charlottesville

A Virginia State Police helicopter which was monitoring the protests in Charlottesville has crashed in a wooded area, witnesses say. Only few details were immediately available. more) Credit: Google The incident happened at about 5 p.m. ET on Saturday when the aircraft flew low over a residential area before going down in a wooded area near…

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
