Two dead in crash of police helicopter covering Charlottesville violence
Virginia State Police helicopter crashes in Charlottesville
A Virginia State Police helicopter which was monitoring the protests in Charlottesville has crashed in a wooded area, witnesses say. Only few details were immediately available. more) Credit: Google The incident happened at about 5 p.m. ET on Saturday when the aircraft flew low over a residential area before going down in a wooded area near…
