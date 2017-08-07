UAE envoy: UN ‘won’t be important’ because of Trump
The United Arab Emirates ambassador in Washington told to the country’s United Nations ambassador that the global body “won’t be very important for the next 4 years,” an apparent reference to the election of President Donald Trump, according to a hacked January email exchange released to Newsweek. The exchange with Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s ambassador to…
