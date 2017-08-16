UK soccer club may sue alt-right US evangelist
U.K. Soccer Club May Sue Alt-Right U.S. Evangelist
An English soccer club is reportedly considering suing a former U.S. football coach turned far-right YouTube evangelist who allegedly used images of their stadium without permission. Dave Daubenmire, who goes by the name “Coach Dave,” has developed a following on YouTube with his proselytizing videos, and the “Pass the Salt” preaching series on his website. In…
