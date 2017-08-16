UMD College Republicans blasted for sharing white nationalist propaganda on their Facebook page

Defense Secretary James Mattis and President Donald Trump in a stylized image posted by College Republicans in Minnesota.

College Republicans at the University of Minnesota Duluth have drawn criticism for Facebook posts celebrating white nationalism and colonialism.

“UMD stands firmly against white supremacy, bigotry, and violence,” Chancellor Lendley Black told WDIO.

Several Facebook posts were deleted and an unnamed vice president of the group stepped down, the Duluth News Tribune reported.

One of the posts celebrated White Nationalism in Europe.

Another post had an image of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis holding handguns.

“I mean we spend all this money on the miltary (sic), why not use it? The least we could do is take North Korea as a colony. That’s my neocon thought of the day,” read the caption.