Under Armour CEO steps down from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank on Monday joined Merck & Co. CEO Kenneth C. Frazier in stepping down from the American Manufacturing Council after Donald Trump’s slow disavowal of white supremacists in the aftermath of a violent rally in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday.

“I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council,” Plank wrote Monday. “I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity diversity and inclusion.”

Plank’s announcement followed Frazier’s decision early Monday to remove himself from the council—a move that prompted Trump to tweet a sharp attack on the Merck CEO.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017



