University of Florida won’t let white nationalist leader speak on campus over safety concerns
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The University of Florida denied so-called “alt-right” leader Richard Spencer’s request to speak on campus in September, citing “serious concerns for safety.” The university decided against allowing Spencer, who led the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that erupted in violence and ended with the death of a young woman, to speak on campus after the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion