Unlike the president, Trump’s pastors condemn white nationalists
While President Donald Trump failed to single out white nationalists and the alt-right in his condemnation of Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Trump’s faith advisers were not so reticent. Members of Trump’s evangelical advisory board who advise the president on religious issues, condemned the rally in Virginia, in which a woman was killed and dozens were injured…
