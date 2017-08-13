Quantcast

Unlike the president, Trump’s pastors condemn white nationalists

Newsweek

13 Aug 2017 at 09:29 ET                   
President Donald J. Trump listens to an event brief for the Presidential Armed Forces Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

Unlike the President, Trump’s Pastors Condemn Alt-Right

While President Donald Trump failed to single out white nationalists and the alt-right in his condemnation of Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Trump’s faith advisers were not so reticent. Members of Trump’s evangelical advisory board who advise the president on religious issues, condemned the rally in Virginia, in which a woman was killed and dozens were injured…

