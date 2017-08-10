US condemns Putin for trip to ‘occupied’ region
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. State Department has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to a breakaway region in nearby Georgia on the anniversary of the five day war between Moscow and Tbilisi. “The United States views the visit of President Putin to the Russian-occupied Georgian territory of Abkhazia as inappropriate and inconsistent with the principles underlying the Geneva…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion