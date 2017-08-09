Quantcast

US Contractor bilked the American military out of $50 million spent on luxury cars on Afghanistan deal

Newsweek

09 Aug 2017 at 14:39 ET                   
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) [Facebook]

A U.S. contractor bilked the American military out of $50 million spent on Bentleys, Aston Martins and big salaries for their significant others, according to a government audit. U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill demanded Wednesday that the Pentagon explain why they were allowed to get away with it. The British firm New Century Consulting (NCC) is deployed…

