US soldier who murdered Afghan civilians will blame malaria drug used by Army

McClatchy Washington Bureau

09 Aug 2017 at 00:30 ET                   
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the rotor wash of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after being dropped off for a mission with the Afghan police near Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

US soldier who murdered Afghan civilians will blame malaria drug used by Army

WASHINGTON — An Army court will decide this week whether to review and perhaps reduce the life sentence of a soldier who massacred Afghan civilians — and in the process it will judge a controversial malaria drug given to troops that is known to cause hallucinations, anxiety and paranoia. Attorneys for Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, the…

