US train stations become the target of Al-Qaeda in propaganda magazine

Newsweek

15 Aug 2017 at 05:41 ET                   
MARTA train in Atlanta (Photo: YouTube)

U.S. Train Stations the Target of Al-Qaeda in Magazine

Al-Qaeda has ordered its followers to focus on a specific western target in its latest propaganda magazine: train stations. The jihadi group’s newest edition of its Inspire Magazine calls on supporters in the U.S. or Europe to cause mass disruption by attacking compartments, the rail line to derail a train, or to hit a train station…

