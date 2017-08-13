WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump built his public persona on a willingness to comment, often provocatively, on any topic, any time, wooing supporters as the one public figure who would “tell it like it is.” Saturday, faced with deadly violence during a second day of neo-Nazi marches in a quiet, Virginia college town, Trump seemed uncharacteristically tongue-tied. As…
Suspect identified in Charlottesville vehicle rampage that killed protester
WATCH: White nationalists chant ‘Jews will not replace us’ as they march with torches in Virginia
Massive caves in southern Brazil are actually ancient ground sloth burrows
WHOA! Republican pundit loses his sh*t when ex-Obama adviser says Trump aides are ‘actual Nazis’
‘Gotta go, gotta go!’: Black pastor bolts Joy Reid live interview as white nationalists attack fellow pastors
‘The alt-right is a terrorist movement’: Ex-Bush ethics czar blasts Trump administration’s support of racists
‘That’s just not reality’: Sociologist says liberals and conservatives are far from ‘equally violent’
‘We are stronger than you’: VA governor blasts ‘pretend patriot’ white supremacists for Charlottesville violence
Ana Navarro detonates on Trump: ‘He doesn’t have the spine or the guts to call out white supremacists’
WATCH: One dead, 19 injured after car plows through crowd at Charlottesville protest
Usually quick to comment, Trump suddenly at loss for words in response to Charlottesville
12 Aug 2017 at 23:41 ET
About the Author
New Stories
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
Trump News
New Videos