Utah joins throng suing EPA contractors over toxic mine spill

Newsweek

06 Aug 2017 at 07:49 ET                   
Working adding lime to a settling pond after Gold King Mine spill (Credit: Eric Vance/EPA)

Utah Joins Throng Suing EPA Contractors Over Mine Spill

Utah announced this week that it is suing contractors for the Environmental Protection Agency, and several mine owners, for a large spill of toxic metals accidentally unleashed on August 5, 2015. The EPA, along with contractors, accidentally breached a flooded mine near Silverton, Colorado, containing 3 million gallons of contaminated water. The incident sent a plume…

