Vegetarian dinosaur could explain split in evolution
When archaeologists discovered the fossilized remains of Chilesaurus diegosuarezi in southern Chile, they were perplexed. The dinosaur had a unique mix of features, some of which belonged to the theropod group of dinosaurs—mostly carnivorous beasts that included Tyrannosaurus rex —but also other characteristics that placed it outside that classification, such as flat, leaf-shaped teeth that indicated…
