Venezuela’s Maduro pushes for talks with US while Trump threatens military response
The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he wants a meeting with US President Donald Trump. During a lengthy address to members of the new constitutional assembly, Maduro instructed the nation’s foreign minister to set up the meeting. “Initiate negotiations Chancellor, so I can have a personal conversation with Donald Trump, initiate negotiations so I can have…
