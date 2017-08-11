Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Veteran suicide bill seen having reverse effect

Newsweek

11 Aug 2017 at 16:17 ET                   
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Statue

A Republican-led bill designed to reduce the high number of suicides among military veterans may lead to more former service members harming themselves, according to psychologists. The Oath of Exit Act, introduced by Florida Representative Brian Mast last month, is essentially a “no-suicide” contract, the likes of which have long been discouraged. Related: Explaining the ‘moral…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fired State Dept. official: Trump thinks Rosie O’Donnell is a bigger threat to US than Putin
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+