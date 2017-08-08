Video shows wheelchair-bound teen being thrown to floor on school bus
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Disturbing surveillance video depicts the moment that a wheelchair-bound teen girl who cannot speak or walk was thrown from her chair on a school bus and left unattended for more than 3 minutes as she bled on the ground. The family of the special needs 17-year-old, Jonay Owens, is reportedly seeking $14 million in damages from…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion