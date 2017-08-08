Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Video shows wheelchair-bound teen being thrown to floor on school bus

International Business Times

08 Aug 2017 at 06:52 ET                   
'Photo of a school bus' (Shutterstock.com)

Disturbing surveillance video depicts the moment that a wheelchair-bound teen girl who cannot speak or walk was thrown from her chair on a school bus and left unattended for more than 3 minutes as she bled on the ground. The family of the special needs 17-year-old, Jonay Owens, is reportedly seeking $14 million in damages from…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘They’re looting the treasury’: CNN panel blasts Trump over plan to hand Afghanistan to DeVos’ brother
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+