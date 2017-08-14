Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: CNN panel goes off the rails as Trump backer tells Symone Sanders to ‘shut up’ during racism discussion

Tom Boggioni

14 Aug 2017 at 08:43 ET                   
Ken Cuccinelli, Symone Sanders -- CNN screengrab

What started out as a discussion on President Donald Trump’s tepid response to the tragedy in Charlottesville went seriously off the rails when a white backer of Trump told CNN contributor Symone Sanders to shut up during a discussion of race in America.

With host Chris Cuomo acting as a referee, Sanders and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli bantered back and forth about the white nationalist march in Charlottesville before things grew very heated as the two talked over each other.

Cuccinelli asserted that the “local blogger” who got the permit for the march used the Robert E. Lee statue as an excuse to bring various racist groups together, to which Sanders shot back, “And now someone is dead.”

“Can I finish, Symone?” the Trump backer shot back. “Can you just shut up for a moment?”

“You don’t get to tell me to shut up on national television,” a furious Sanders retorted. “I’m sorry, under no circumstances do you get to speak to me in that matter. You should exhibit some decorum.”

Cuomo jumped in saying, “Ken, you don’t want to use language like that when you’re talking to Symone. You can disagree but don’t talk like this on this show.”

“I keep getting interrupted,” Cuccinelli whined. “How do I keep talking when people keep interrupting me?”

The conversation went downhill from there with Cuccinelli still refusing to apologize at the end of the segment.

Watch the video below via CNN:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Melania Trump accused of copying Michelle Obama again
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+