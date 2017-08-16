WATCH: CNN’s Kate Bolduan fights tears after ’emotional words’ from Heather Heyer’s father

CNN's Kate Bolduan (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN host Kate Bolduan got a little emotional after hearing the eulogy of Heather Heyer from her father.

Bolduan was introducing former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter as the funeral paused for the next speaker.

“Ugh, those emotional words — and what that father just said about his daughter,” she said as her voice quivered.

Bolduan is known for her empathy in the stories she has covered in the past. Last year, she tearfully told the story of a small Syrian boy who barely survived a bombing.

Watch below:



Kate Bolduan fights tears after 'emotional… by sarahburris