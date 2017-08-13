Quantcast

WATCH: GOP strategist gets pounded on MSNBC for insisting Breitbart.com isn’t a ‘racist platform’

David Ferguson

13 Aug 2017 at 19:22 ET                   
Republican strategist Brian Darling on MSNBC (Screen capture)

A discussion of President Donald Trump’s ties to the so-called “alt-right” went off the rails on Sunday when former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) asked what the functioning difference is between “virulent anti-Semite” Steve Bannon and an armband-wearing Nazi.

Dean pointed out that Bannon “actually is under — under sworn oath of his wife — has refused to let his children go to Jews. He’s a virulent anti-Semite and — as Joy [Reid] pointed out earlier in the clip, has been recognized as somebody who is a major figure in the alt-right. What’s the difference between that and being a Nazi? I don’t know.”

“These three guys don’t belong in the White House,” he said.

Republican pundit Brian Darling said it’s “outrageous” that MSNBC is giving a platform “to people calling Steve Bannon a Nazi. I know Steve Bannon, I have actually written three op-eds this year for Breitbart.com. Breitbart is a conservative website.”

This was when things got heated.

“It’s a racist platform and you know it,” said former Bush ethics chief Richard Painter.

“Am I a racist for writing for it?” Darling said. “Breitbart.com is read by 35 million people a month. Are they racist?”

“Yup,” said Dean.

Watch the video, embedded below:

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
