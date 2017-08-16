Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Keith Olbermann burns Trump’s morals with a Tiki torch and calls for his ouster

Bob Brigham

15 Aug 2017 at 22:08 ET                   
Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

Broadcasting legend Keith Olbermann said President Donald Trump has lost any moral authority to lead this country.

On Tuesday’s “The Resistance,” Olbermann explained how the Detroit Red Wings and the Tiki corporation have shown more moral leadership than the President of the United States in response to the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, VA.

“This is an inarguable fact: Donald Trump is less tough on those who would tear this country apart than are a professional hockey team and a backyard accessories company,” said Olbermann, noting apologies by the NHL franchise and Tiki company were issued.

“The moral authority of this nation is better represented right now by the Detroit Red Wings and the Tiki company than by the man we have to admit to the world is the goddamn President of the United States.”

“When a hockey team better represents the intrinsic goodness of this country than does the president of this country, the president of this country has to go!”

Watch:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘They’re freaking chanting Jews will not replace us!’: Cooper corners guest for downplaying neo-Nazi rally
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+