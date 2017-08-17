Quantcast

WATCH: ‘Kellyanne Conway’ defends Trump on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Newsweek

17 Aug 2017 at 08:36 ET                   
Jimmy Kimmel did his best to try to get some answers on President Trump’s “mind-boggling” press conference Tuesday by going directly to his counselor, Kellyanne Conway on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Trump caused outrage when, giving a presser at Trump Tower Tuesday, he backtracked on a prepared statement Monday that condemned white supremacists protesting in Charlottesville, and…

