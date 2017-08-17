WATCH LIVE: Counter-protestors hold candlelight vigil in Charlottesville for slain hero Heather Heyer

Heather Heyer (Screengrab)

Peaceful protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia are holding a candlelight vigil for Heather Heyer, the 32-year old who was killed when a self-avowed Nazi sympathizer rammed his car into a crowd of people Saturday.

The demonstration is in stark contrast to the violent rally that took place last weekend, when white supremacists descended on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee.

Watch the livestream below: