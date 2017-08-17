WATCH LIVE: Counter-protestors hold candlelight vigil in Charlottesville for slain hero Heather Heyer
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Peaceful protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia are holding a candlelight vigil for Heather Heyer, the 32-year old who was killed when a self-avowed Nazi sympathizer rammed his car into a crowd of people Saturday.
The demonstration is in stark contrast to the violent rally that took place last weekend, when white supremacists descended on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee.
Watch the livestream below:
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion